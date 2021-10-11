Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 42,411 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $8,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 92,256 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter.

FRA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.47. 553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,168. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

