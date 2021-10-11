Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $362.69. The stock had a trading volume of 752,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.17 and a 200-day moving average of $351.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

