Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 5,524 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 107.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $269.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average is $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

