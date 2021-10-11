Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,441,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,208. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

