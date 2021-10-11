ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $364,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.