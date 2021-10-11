Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.