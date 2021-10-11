Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $270.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NYSE:STZ opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

