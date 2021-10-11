Cormark Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.91% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.
TXG stock remained flat at $C$13.49 during trading on Monday. 479,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,785. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
