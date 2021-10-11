Cormark Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.91% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

TXG stock remained flat at $C$13.49 during trading on Monday. 479,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,785. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

