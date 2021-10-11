Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $452.59. 14,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

