Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $83,811.68 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $91,369.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97.

Coupa Software stock opened at $223.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

