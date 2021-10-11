Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises 2.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $358,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.78. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

