Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Raised to €72.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

