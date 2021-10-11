Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.