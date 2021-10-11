CRDT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $697,385.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. CRDT has a market capitalization of $41,052.36 and $697,385.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00218790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094201 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

