Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Neutral

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,393,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,741. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

