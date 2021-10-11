Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

