Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

CEQP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

