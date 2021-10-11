Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.