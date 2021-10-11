Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Facebook stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.38. The firm has a market cap of $931.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.