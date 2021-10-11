Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.91. The company has a market capitalization of $387.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.