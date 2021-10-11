Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. 417,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

