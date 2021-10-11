Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

GOOG traded up $10.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,811.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,559.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.