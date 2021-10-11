CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings per share of ($1.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $98.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

