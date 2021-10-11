Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Criteo has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Criteo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,788,000 after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.