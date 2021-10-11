Critical Survey: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) versus Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 0.95 $42.60 million $0.19 13.00 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 5.34% 2.90% 1.78% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 0 6 2 0 2.25 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.