CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

