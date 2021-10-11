CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

