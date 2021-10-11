CustomContractNetwork (CCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 92.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $909,567.59 and approximately $11.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 120.6% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00319117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

