Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

