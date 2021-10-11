Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 25,148 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

MU stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,487 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

