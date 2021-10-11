Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 438,880 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,880 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $111.18 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

