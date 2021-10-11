Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI stock opened at €80.68 ($94.92) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.48. Daimler has a 12 month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

