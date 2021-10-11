Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DANOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

DANOY opened at $13.14 on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

