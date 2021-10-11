DAO Maker Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00005290 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $110.15 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.