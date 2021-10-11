Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

