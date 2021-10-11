Dash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $226.98 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $226.98 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $178.08 or 0.00312181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,375,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

