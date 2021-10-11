Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $178,534.14 and approximately $4,240.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 717,881 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

