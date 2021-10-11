Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

