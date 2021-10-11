Davinci Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $495,164.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $495,164.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102192 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.08 or 0.00701789 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.