DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $5,530.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023227 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024161 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,571,144 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

