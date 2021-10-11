Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

