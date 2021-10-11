Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.