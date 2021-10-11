Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

