Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.