Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

