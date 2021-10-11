Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $105.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

