Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dermata Therapeutics.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRMA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,087. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.