Dero Market Cap Hits $246.81 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Dero has a total market cap of $246.81 million and $2.66 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $22.60 or 0.00039353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,919,757 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

