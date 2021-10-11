Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SID opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

