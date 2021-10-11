Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.11 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

