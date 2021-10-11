Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $56,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $164.55 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

