Deutsche Bank AG Sells 210,684 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,684 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.69 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

